BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Acquired by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $163,937,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,150,000 after buying an additional 1,932,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after buying an additional 1,662,755 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,737,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,814,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.45.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.