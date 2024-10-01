BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Price Performance
BRLA traded up GBX 2.77 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 328.77 ($4.40). 56,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,369. BlackRock Latin American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462 ($6.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 341.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 364.12. The stock has a market cap of £96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.91 and a beta of 0.96.
BlackRock Latin American Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Latin American
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.