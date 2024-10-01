BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Latin American’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRLA traded up GBX 2.77 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 328.77 ($4.40). 56,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,369. BlackRock Latin American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 316 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462 ($6.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 341.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 364.12. The stock has a market cap of £96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.91 and a beta of 0.96.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

