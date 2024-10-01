BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.62

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 31482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
