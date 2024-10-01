BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.62

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 31482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 114,323 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,773,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 231,998 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

