BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Up 4.3%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.72. Approximately 749,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,777,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

