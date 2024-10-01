Bobby Riley Sells 8,981 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $237,906.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,645,673.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 27th, Bobby Riley sold 6,302 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $167,129.04.

On Thursday, July 11th, Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 107,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,776. The company has a market capitalization of $578.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.13). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1,191.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 38.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

