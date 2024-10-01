Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

