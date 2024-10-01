BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.