Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $90.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.58. 1,595,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,626. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $84.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,104,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

