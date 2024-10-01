Bradley T. Wiemann Sells 25,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daktronics Trading Up 2.7 %

DAKT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 656,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,322. The company has a market cap of $613.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $226.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.84 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Daktronics by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

DAKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Singular Research upgraded Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Daktronics

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.