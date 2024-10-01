Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 383,947 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,965,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.