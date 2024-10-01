Brandes Investment Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,223 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UL opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

