Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.68

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 2948531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $966.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after buying an additional 651,299 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 657,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 457,424 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 50.6% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $6,610,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

