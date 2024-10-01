Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 748,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,039.0 days.
Breville Group Stock Performance
BVILF opened at C$23.00 on Tuesday. Breville Group has a one year low of C$16.50 and a one year high of C$23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.12.
Breville Group Company Profile
