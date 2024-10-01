Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,400 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.15. 232,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BFAM

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

