Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stake Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 204.6% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at $14,663,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

