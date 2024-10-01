BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) PT Raised to $18.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

NASDAQ:BTSG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. 616,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,856. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

