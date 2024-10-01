Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Boosted by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 999.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.8% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,846 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,452 shares of company stock worth $51,278,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.55. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $80.89 and a one year high of $185.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

