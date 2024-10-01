Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 10,330,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.59.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield
Brookfield Price Performance
Brookfield stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. 1,894,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,372. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $54.29.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Brookfield’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.
About Brookfield
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.