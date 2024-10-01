Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.28

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.28 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 7239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 183.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

Brookfield Reinsurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Reinsurance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 74.0% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter worth $369,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

