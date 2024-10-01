Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after acquiring an additional 424,115 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 21.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,113 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

