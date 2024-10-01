BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Stock Price Up 4%

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $14.98. 128,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 157,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

BW LPG Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $876.49 million for the quarter.

BW LPG Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,598,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $698,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

