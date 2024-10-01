CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at CACI International

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CACI International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.90.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE:CACI traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $505.23. The stock had a trading volume of 124,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,408. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.25. CACI International has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $506.86.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

