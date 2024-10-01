Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $32,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 670,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 345,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 283,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SYLD opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

