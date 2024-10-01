Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 800 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

