Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 81,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in A10 Networks by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,007 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,068,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,090,000 after buying an additional 102,501 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of ATEN opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

