Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $26,000 Investment in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 226,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $6,712,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 66.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $129.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $141.17. The stock has a market cap of $702.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLAB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

