Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 200 Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 95.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth $210,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Report on Standex International

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.