Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$85.81.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$2.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.93. 2,580,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,362,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.02 and a 1-year high of C$56.49. The firm has a market cap of C$99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.5601888 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

