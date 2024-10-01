Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $219.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $225.96. 242,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

