Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $451.52

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $451.52 and last traded at $448.44, with a volume of 336170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $449.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.75.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,438,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

