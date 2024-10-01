Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $17,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,258,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,835,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total value of $16,988,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $17,051,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $17,266,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $16,846,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.
- On Monday, September 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $10,179,750.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $10,629,000.00.
- On Friday, August 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $14,916,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $15,569,000.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70.
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of Carvana stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.74. 3,495,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,189. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $178.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised Carvana to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.12.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What is a Dividend King?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.