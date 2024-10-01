Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $177.21

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.21 and last traded at $173.25, with a volume of 660784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.09, for a total value of $9,531,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 412,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,424,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,547,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.09, for a total value of $9,531,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,424,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,486,866 shares of company stock worth $357,967,534 over the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

