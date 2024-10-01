Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE FUN traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,156. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $571.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.