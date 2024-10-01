CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

CEMEX Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CX opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.