Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Up 6.2%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 323,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 398,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,492 shares of company stock worth $4,641,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

