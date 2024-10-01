Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.80

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.80 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 115.95 ($1.55), with a volume of 16909842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.65 ($1.56).

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.74) to GBX 155 ($2.07) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.29).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 131.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,818.18%.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £1,982.47 ($2,651.78). In related news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.47 ($2,651.78). Also, insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 110,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £144,100 ($192,750.13). Insiders have bought 113,456 shares of company stock worth $14,836,853 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

