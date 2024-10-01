Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,819,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,304 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 898,554 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 296,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CENX stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.