Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Certara were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Certara by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

