Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,478 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $93,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,017,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,717,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $263.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.28. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $264.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.