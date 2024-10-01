Cetera Investment Advisers Has $167.49 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Visa were worth $167,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $274.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.11. The stock has a market cap of $502.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.