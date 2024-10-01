Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 113,149 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,149 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.39% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $78,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,644,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,597,000 after purchasing an additional 354,872 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $100.53.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

