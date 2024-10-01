Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $150,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $198.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

