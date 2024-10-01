CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.11

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.11 and last traded at $88.11, with a volume of 780191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

CF Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

