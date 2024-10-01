Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 351500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

