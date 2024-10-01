Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

NYSE GTLS traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,477. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

