Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.71 and last traded at $118.86. Approximately 38,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 610,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.24.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.