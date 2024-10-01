Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 259,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,955,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $592.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,833. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.12. Chemed has a one year low of $497.36 and a one year high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chemed will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

