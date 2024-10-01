Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.91 and last traded at $149.87. Approximately 2,158,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,797,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.27.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average of $154.25. The firm has a market cap of $274.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

