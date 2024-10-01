China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.16

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
China Minsheng Banking Stock Up 5.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.
China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter.
China Minsheng Banking Company Profile
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.
