Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 4.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,207,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $288.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.94. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $204.15 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

